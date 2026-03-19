Thai King and Queen pay homage at Pha That Luang during official visit to Laos

VIENTIANE, Laos – Their Majesties the King and Queen visited Pha That Luang in Vientiane on March 18 to pay homage to the revered stupa and the principal Buddha images at the Pha That Luang Museum during their official visit to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

Their Majesties were welcomed by Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse, along with senior officials, including the minister of information, culture, and tourism, and the governor of Vientiane Capital. Members of the public also gathered at the site to greet the royal couple.

The royal couple took part in Lao religious rites, lighting incense and candles before paying homage at the western worship hall. Their Majesties later attended a Buddhist ceremony led by senior monks, where scriptures were chanted. Their Majesties presented offerings to the monastic assembly, performed a water-pouring ritual, and signed the visitors’ book. A Buddha image was presented to His Majesty the King during the visit.

Following the ceremony, Their Majesties proceeded to Wattay International Airport, where they were bid farewell by government dignitaries before departing for Thailand, concluding their official visit to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic from March 16 to 18, 2026. (NNT)

















































