Thai Interior Ministry orders fuel supply review to prevent disruptions

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Interior Ministry has issued an urgent directive to provincial governors and district chiefs nationwide to accelerate a review of the fuel situation over the past seven days, seeking to guide distribution and limit disruption to daily life.

Permanent Secretary Unsit Sampuntharat said the order follows instructions from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to coordinate more closely with the Energy and Commerce ministries. Earlier measures also called on governors to work with provincial police to allow fuel transport vehicles to operate 24 hours a day within their jurisdictions.

Under the directive, governors have been tasked with assigning district chiefs across 878 districts to survey all fuel service stations in their areas. The review must cover supply and sales volumes relative to normal conditions, identify affected stations, and outline transportation issues and the steps taken to address them. Reports are to be compiled and submitted to the Interior Ministry on an urgent basis.

The information will support local-level decisions on fuel allocation and help reduce potential impacts on households and businesses. Authorities will continue monitoring the situation in coordination with relevant agencies, while the public can seek assistance through the Damrongtham Center hotline at 1567 if they encounter fuel-related issues. (NNT)



































