Thai Hom Mali rice from Thung Kula Ronghai sells like hot cakes in Austria

According to the Thai Trade Center, Vienna Office, in Austria, the first shipment of Thung Kula Ronghai’s Hom Mali rice to Austria in June 2022 was very successful. Consumers and restaurants, who were excited and delighted to have Thai rice from the world-famous cultivation area, gave a lot of compliments. The products were sold out quickly and another order for three containers was placed at once.







Thung Kula Ronghai, which is a major area for the cultivation of Hom Mali rice, covers five northeastern provinces in Thailand, including Roi Et, Mahasarakham, Yasothon, Si Saket, and Surin.







Hom Mali rice from Thung Kula Ronghai became the first product in Southeast Asia to obtain Geographical Indication certification from the European Union (GI EU), adding more value to the rice, and making it recognized in European and other international markets. (PRD)

































