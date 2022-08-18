Legendary Thai actor and national artist ‘Sombat Metanee’ dies in his sleep at 85

Sombat Metanee, a legendary Thai actor and national artist died Thursday morning (Aug 18) in his sleep at his house on Soi Latprao 71, Bangkok, at the age of 85.

Sombat (26 June 1937 – 18 August 2022) was a former Thai actor, film director and he has been honor as a national artist in the performing arts branch (Movie and TV Series) in 2016. At one time he held the Guinness World Record for most film appearances (617). By his own count, he’s made more than 2,000 films and television shows, including Thai soap operas.







A prolific leading man in action films, romance, dramas, comedies and musicals at the height of his career in the 1960s and 1970s, he continues to act in Thai films and in television series, making frequent appearances on talk shows and in TV commercials.

Among his recent films are Tears of the Black Tiger and The Legend of Suriyothai. He got Bachelor of Business Administration from Petchaburi Rajabhat, master and doctoral of Political Sciences from Eastern Asia University. Sombat married Kanchana in 1959, and raised 4 sons and 1 daughter together.





































