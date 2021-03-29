Thai Social Security Office takes action against fraud under subsidy scheme

Bangkok – The Social Security Office (SSO) has pursued legal action against individuals who might have violated the conditions of the government’s latest subsidy scheme by offering cash without exchange of goods or service.



SSO secretary-general Thossaphol Kritwongwiman has filed complaints of possible fraud with the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau and has urged police to investigate the suspects who had opened web pages on social media as well as mobile applications inviting people to trade in their Rao Rak Kan money for cash.







He said a preliminary investigation revealed that these pages offered cash for Rao Rak Kan money but there is no evidence of products or services being offered, which violated the terms of the campaign.







Mr. Thossaphol warned registrants and merchants under the campaign not to believe these web pages or mobile applications that promise to give them cash, as they could be disqualified from the campaign and might face fraud charges. (NNT)













