Thai Health Ministry says not all COVID-19 patients need molnupiravir antivirals

The Ministry of Public Health will allow private clinics to procure molnupiravir antivirals like private hospitals are doing to increase COVID-19 patients’ access to medicine.

Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health, said private hospitals received free molnupiravir from the ministry to treat COVID-19 patients and could also procure the antivirals to support their treatment services.







To expand access to molnupiravir, the COVID-19-related Emergency Operation Center of the ministry would allow private clinics to buy the medicine for patients, he said.

Not all COVID-19 patients would need antivirals and those with mild symptoms could use medications related to their symptoms or have green chiretta instead, Dr Kiattiphum said.



Doctors would decide who would need antiviral medications in accordance with the guidelines of the Department of Medical Services, he said. The permanent secretary for public health warned people not to buy antiviral medicine by themselves because they could otherwise risk getting fake medicine or be exposed to danger. (TNA)

































