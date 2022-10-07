Thai Health Minister orders quick autopsy of massacre victims, mental aid for families

The public health minister mobilized forensic doctors to speed up the autopsy of the bodies of 37 victims in the killing rampage in Nong Bualamphu province and expected to hand all the bodies to relatives today for their religious ceremonies. He also assigned psychiatrists to assist all affected families.

The Public Health Ministry offered the services while seven injured people remained at hospital. Of them, five were in intensive care units, comprising three children and two adults. Most of them suffered cuts in their heads.







Regarding the massacre in Nong Bualamphu on Oct 6, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that yesterday he deployed 10 forensic doctors to handle bodies from the case and he hoped that all the 37 bodies of victims could be handed to relatives late this morning.







Besides, Mr Anutin assigned the Mental Health Crisis Assessment and Treatment Team (MCATT) to take good care of affected families. He also said that all the injured people were in stable conditions. Yesterday, Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, said the murderer was under narcotic influence and stress.







In the morning of Oct 6, the perpetrator confessed to drug abuse and was set to plead guilty at a local court in the afternoon. He did not go to the court but instead launched the massacre. He used his privately owned 9mm pistol in the crime. Pol Sgt Panya Khamrab, the culprit, had been expelled from the police in June due to drug abuse. He killed his wife and child and committed suicide after the massacre. (TNA)

































