Thai Health Minister assures enough Favipiravir and beds for all COVID-19 patients

There have been concerns among Thai citizens if there will be enough medication and beds for the rising number of patients. Today, Anutin Charnvirakul, Minister of Public Health assured that there is nothing to worry about.







As for Favipiravir medication, the ministry has always been ordering to fill in maintaining between 500,000 to 1,000,000 doses in stock.



Meanwhile, patient beds are being added as well as rooms for severe cases that have always been on standby.







Minister Anutin also added that the concerns of the insufficient facility are occurring only in Bangkok, as other provinces have volunteers who work closely with residents to inform correct information.







Those who have concerns can contact any health sector for more information about hospital capacity, while the medical is sure enough for all. (NNT)











