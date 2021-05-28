Thai Health Minister asks to avoid making vaccines distribution a political agenda

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed that general people would definitely have COVID-19 vaccines on June 7.

He advised people not to mind the sources of the vaccines they would receive. All the vaccines that the government acquired were effective, he said.







Vaccine issues should not be politicized especially when it came to vaccine distributions that were different in each area, he said.

The government and concerned organizations were planning not only the first and second jabs but also the third and fourth jabs for people to make sure that COVID-19 would be under control, Mr Anutin said. (TNA)























