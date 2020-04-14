Thai health authority confirms enough beds available for COVID-19 patients

As hospitals are now working with more cases of COVID-19, the Department of Medical Services has confirmed there are more than 1,000 beds available for coronavirus patients in Bangkok, plus 150 beds in the intensive care units which will be doubled to some 300 after May. Meanwhile 5,000 beds are available outside the capital for critical patients, as well as about 10,000 ventilators, considered sufficient to treat patients.







Department of Medical Services (DMS) Deputy Director General Dr Narong Aphikulvanich, said that there are currently 1,978 beds in total at hospitals in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces available for COVID-19 patients in serious condition. They are available at public hospitals including university hospitals, hospitals run by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, hospitals run by the armed forces; as well as in private hospitals.

A total of 105 hospitals in Greater Bangkok Area are now ready to admit patients with COVID-19. Additional beds are available for patients with mild to medium symptoms, plus 603 beds for recovered patients being held for additional monitoring.

Health authorities are working to add as many as 100 more beds for serious patients this month, and an additional 292 beds in May.







In other provinces, regional and provincial hospitals have prepared their intensive care units, negative pressure rooms, and patient wards for COVID-19 patients following the same protocol as in Bangkok. Public hospitals, university hospitals, and private hospitals are now working together to manage their beds collectively.

The general public can inquire after more information regarding treatments and hospital admission guidelines by calling the 1422 or 1668 hotlines.





