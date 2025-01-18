Mae Sot Immigration Checkpoint close eye on call center scams and kidnaps

MAE SOT, Thailand – Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, Senior Inspector General and Director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Center, recently chaired a meeting at the Immigration Checkpoint in Mae Sot district, Tak province, to tackle the issue of call center scams and strengthen border security. The meeting, held on January 17, brought together key officials, including the Tak provincial governor, senior police commanders, and representatives from the local government, the military, and other relevant agencies.







The discussions focused on enhancing measures to monitor tourists entering Mae Sot and nearby border areas. Authorities plan to conduct thorough security checks at all entry points, recording travel details such as itineraries, accommodations, and travel companions. Any irregularities or suspicious behavior will be promptly investigated in coordination with the relevant embassies. These efforts are aimed at improving border security and ensuring the safety of tourists visiting the region.

According to Pol Gen Thatchai, monthly evaluations will be conducted to review the effectiveness of these measures in preventing crimes and addressing call center scams. The collaboration between local and national agencies is expected to ensure a smooth implementation of security protocols across the region.



The meeting also addressed the issue of missing foreign tourists, with police and related agencies working closely with embassies to ensure the safety of visitors. The Chinese Embassy, in particular, has been actively involved in monitoring Chinese tourists entering Mae Sot. Recent cases have been resolved successfully, confirming that a missing Chinese model has safely returned to China. (NNT)

































