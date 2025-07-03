Thai government targets 15,000 new borrowers and 1 billion baht in disability loans for 2025

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) has officially launched the DepFund mobile application, designed to streamline access to interest-free loans for persons with disabilities and their caregivers, aiming to start or expand small businesses.

The new app offers a range of convenient features, including online loan applications, real-time approval status tracking, repayment history viewing, and QR code payment options. Available for both iOS and Android devices, it also supports secure login through Digital ID.







Minister Varawut Silpa-archa emphasized that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to improving access to public services and fostering equal opportunities. Currently, Thailand is home to more than 2.2 million persons with disabilities. To date, the fund has provided support to over 300,000 individuals, with total disbursements exceeding 11.2 billion baht.

Looking ahead to 2025, the government aims to reach 15,000 new borrowers, with a target loan distribution of 1 billion baht. The DepFund app is part of a broader strategy to reduce inequality, promote independence, and enhance the economic contributions of persons with disabilities. (NNT)



































