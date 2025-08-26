Thai government provides emergency housing relief for border residents amid unrest

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has introduced emergency support measures for residents of the National Housing Authority (NHA) in seven Thai–Cambodian border provinces affected by ongoing unrest. According to Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, the initiative targets residents in Sisaket, Surin, Buri Ram, Ubon Ratchathani, Trat, Chanthaburi, and Sa Kaeo, where safety and daily life have been disrupted.







Tenants in NHA-managed rental and lease-for-benefit housing will receive a full rent exemption for the period from August 1 to October 31, 2025. During the same timeframe, tenants who settle outstanding rent will have all late payment penalties waived.

Hire-purchase residents will also benefit from a three-month moratorium on their payments, with 100% penalty waivers for those who clear overdue debts within the same period. The measures are expected to help ease financial pressure and stabilize housing for those directly impacted.



The NHA will also distribute survival kits to three groups, including tenants in NHA housing within the affected provinces, vulnerable individuals living in NHA communities, and displaced individuals staying temporarily with relatives in NHA units.

The support package provides immediate relief and safeguards basic living conditions for those affected by instability along the border, ensuring continued access to housing and essential supplies. (NNT)



































