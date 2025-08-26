Thailand launches UNESCO Creative Cities tourism routes with Suphan Buri as pilot

SUPHAN BURI, Thailand – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, in partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), has launched a campaign to promote Suphan Buri province as a cultural tourism destination under the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN). As a designated Creative City of Music, Suphan Buri will serve as a pilot location for developing tourism routes that reflect its cultural identity while supporting long-term, sustainable tourism growth.







The project includes workshops and consultations with key local stakeholders such as the Provincial Cultural Office, Suphan Buri Provincial Administrative Organization, DASTA U Thong, the local Chamber of Commerce, and community tourism groups.

One proposed route, “Suphan Lifestyle Journey: Paradise of Music City,” has been selected as a prototype. This will now undergo testing by tourism professionals, destination management companies, and content creators. Their feedback will help refine the route before it is introduced commercially.

The program also supports local economic development while increasing Thailand’s visibility in the global tourism market through UNESCO’s network. Tourism products created under this initiative will offer distinct, place-based experiences that appeal to both domestic and international travelers.

The effort will expand across all seven Thai provinces currently recognized by UNESCO as Creative Cities, namely Suphan Buri, Sukhothai, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Phetchaburi, and Bangkok. Nakhon Ratchasima, which holds three separate UNESCO designations, will also be incorporated into the broader plan to connect tourism with heritage, conservation, and innovation. (NNT)







































