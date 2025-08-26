Thailand’s border trade with Cambodia plummets amid clashes, transit trade offsets losses

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s trade with Cambodia collapsed by nearly 100% in July, falling to just 376 million baht (about $11 million) following border clashes, according to the Department of Foreign Trade.

This sharp decline was due to the closure of 18 border crossings after border clashes from July 24-28. Exports to Cambodia plummeted 97% to 370 million baht, while imports fell 99.8% to 6 million baht.







Meanwhile, Myanmar has closed the Mae Sot-Myawaddy border crossing at the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge since August 18, citing the need to control unlicensed imports and prevent smuggling.

Arada Fuangthong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, said the Ministry of Commerce had asked Myanmar authorities to ease the restrictions. However, Myanmar has not yet responded to the request.



Myanmar officials explained that they are tightening controls on illegal and unlicensed goods to address government revenue losses and a growing trade deficit. They advised Thai businesses to reroute their shipments through the Ranong seaport to Kawthoung, citing better logistics.

Despite the severe drop in border trade with Cambodia, Thailand’s overall border and transit trade in July grew by 5% year-on-year to 166.025 billion baht, driven by a 32.5% increase in transit trade.



Transit trade, totaling 99.805 billion baht, saw strong growth in exports, up 55%, while imports rose 11.3%. Key transit markets included China (+44%), Singapore (+50.1%).

Top transit exports included fresh durian (+135.6%), fresh mangosteen (+57.9%), hard disk drives (+90.7%), and computers and accessories (+211.1%).

For the first seven months of 2025, Thailand’s combined border and transit trade reached 1.18 trillion baht, a growth of 11%, with Thailand holding a trade surplus of 188.683 billion baht. -819 (TNA)



































