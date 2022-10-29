Thai government officials arrested for selling data to call scam gang

Two government officials were arrested for allegedly selling data to a call scam gang for 600,000 baht a month.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukwimul said the two officials gathered data of potential victims and sold them to a call scam gang which was busted in early October.







In the case police arrested 16 suspects. Of them, eight suspects were hired to open bank accounts for the call scam gang of a Chinese person and two were the government officials who supplied the data of potential victims to the gang.

Detectives found that the call scam gang regularly transferred money to both government officials who stole data of more than 1,000 Thai people for the gang, Pol Gen Torsak said.







The two officials had access to the databases of potential call scam victims. They earned 20,000 baht a day or 600,000 baht a month from the illicit data supply.

Banks detected money transfers from the bank accounts that the gang used to the accounts of the officials. That led to their arrest, Pol Gen Torsak said. (TNA)

































