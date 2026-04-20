Thai Government launches low-interest green loans to help households and businesses cut energy costs

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Government is introducing low-interest loan packages through four State Financial Institutions to support households and businesses in adopting clean energy and reducing the impact of rising fuel and electricity costs.
Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek stated that these measures seek to address the energy crisis by improving energy efficiency and enhancing long-term energy security and sustainability.
This initiative encourages households, farmers, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to adopt clean energy and energy-saving technologies. The four participating State Financial Institutions offer the following programs:
Government Housing Bank (GH Bank) will offer the “Cool and Happy Home” package to support the purchase, construction, or renovation of energy-efficient homes. Additional options include the “No. 5 Home Loan” and a solar rooftop loan.
Government Savings Bank (GSB) is offering “Green Loans” for homes, vehicles, and businesses. The GSB Green Home Loan provides credit up to 110% of the property value with a 40-year repayment term. The “GSB Go Green” loan supports solar cell installation, the purchase of Electric Vehicles (EVs), or the purchase of energy-saving appliances.
The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) supports the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) model by offering loans for agricultural machinery with 10-year repayment terms, as well as specialized BCG loans with flexible conditions and repayment periods of up to 15 years.
SME Development Bank (SME D Bank) assists entrepreneurs in adopting green business models through the “SME Green Productivity” loan.
The spokesperson emphasized that these credit measures are essential for reducing financial pressure during energy price volatility, strengthening national energy security, and guiding the Thai economy toward long-term sustainability. (NNT)