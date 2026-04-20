Thai Government launches low-interest green loans to help households and businesses cut energy costs

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Government is introducing low-interest loan packages through four State Financial Institutions to support households and businesses in adopting clean energy and reducing the impact of rising fuel and electricity costs.

​Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek stated that these measures seek to address the energy crisis by improving energy efficiency and enhancing long-term energy security and sustainability.







This initiative encourages households, farmers, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to adopt clean energy and energy-saving technologies. The four participating State Financial Institutions offer the following programs:

​Government Housing Bank (GH Bank) will offer the “Cool and Happy Home” package to support the purchase, construction, or renovation of energy-efficient homes. Additional options include the “No. 5 Home Loan” and a solar rooftop loan.

​Government Savings Bank (GSB) is offering “Green Loans” for homes, vehicles, and businesses. The GSB Green Home Loan provides credit up to 110% of the property value with a 40-year repayment term. The “GSB Go Green” loan supports solar cell installation, the purchase of Electric Vehicles (EVs), or the purchase of energy-saving appliances.

​The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) supports the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) model by offering loans for agricultural machinery with 10-year repayment terms, as well as specialized BCG loans with flexible conditions and repayment periods of up to 15 years.

​SME Development Bank (SME D Bank) assists entrepreneurs in adopting green business models through the “SME Green Productivity” loan.

​The spokesperson emphasized that these credit measures are essential for reducing financial pressure during energy price volatility, strengthening national energy security, and guiding the Thai economy toward long-term sustainability. (NNT)































