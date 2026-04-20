Thai government warns of sharp rise in Hepatitis A cases during summer

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has issued a health warning following a surge in Hepatitis A cases, which have doubled compared to the same period last year.

On April 20, 2026, Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Periswiwattana announced that the Ministry of Public Health is closely monitoring the situation, as rising temperatures increase the risk of outbreaks.







​Disease surveillance data indicate that cases are mainly concentrated in the central and eastern regions, including Bangkok, Chonburi, Rayong, and Chanthaburi. Hepatitis A is a viral infection usually transmitted through the fecal-oral route via contaminated food and water. Common sources include undercooked food, unsafe drinking water, and poor-quality ice.

​Spokesperson Lalida noted that the disease has an average incubation period of 28 days. Early symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, and nausea, followed by jaundice (yellowing of the eyes and skin) and dark urine. Importantly, some infected individuals may remain asymptomatic but still spread the virus, making containment more challenging.



​The government has instructed public health agencies to conduct proactive case finding and enforce strict food and water safety inspections. To prevent further transmission, citizens are urged to eat only freshly cooked food, drink clean, bottled, or boiled water, avoid ice or food from unverified or unsanitary sources, and wash hands frequently, especially before meals.

​The Deputy Spokesperson stated that Hepatitis A is preventable if risks are addressed at the source, and urged the public to remain vigilant during the summer to help reduce transmission and protect community health. (NNT)































