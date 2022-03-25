Thai government assures millions will benefit from measures to ease fuel crisis

The government has announced that its measures to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict will alleviate hardship for the general public, especially low-income families.

The measures include a reduction in social security contributions for 11.2 million members, assistance for 9 million farmers affected by rising fertilizer costs, an increase in cooking gas subsidy for 3.6 million welfare cardholders, a cut in social security contributions for 1.9 million members insured under Section 39, and a fuel tariff cut on power bills for about 20 million households that use fewer than 300 units per month.



The government has already resolved to put a freeze on diesel and NGV prices, and implement relief plans to mitigate the effects of the fuel crisis on transport operators.

Government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana stated that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has also urged related agencies to devise strategies and reduce household debt and living costs while expressing confidence in Thailand being able to maintain its growth rate of more than 3% in 2022.







The spokesperson added that more information on the measures would be given by Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, and Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin. (NNT)































