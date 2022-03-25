Bank of Thailand starts issuing 20 Baht polymer banknote

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has launched the new 20 Baht polymer banknote.

The initiative to change from paper to polymer for 20 Baht banknotes is to improve the quality: cleaner and more durable. As the 20 Baht is the most widely used denomination, it is therefore prone to being more worn out and soiled than other denominations, said the BOT in its statement.



The advantage of polymer over paper is such that it does not absorb moisture and dirt. Therefore, polymer banknotes can last significant longer than paper banknotes.

The durability of polymer banknotes thus can reduce the need to print new notes to replace the damaged ones over the long term. That is better for the environment. The transition from paper to polymer banknotes is therefore in line with overall BOT’s sustainability policy.







The 20 Baht polymer banknotes keep the same theme of design and features as the current 20 Baht paper banknotes in circulation.

Advanced anti-counterfeit technologies are used to ensure that the new polymer banknotes are difficult to counterfeit, similar to the current banknotes.



The additional security feature is the “clear windows”, which can be seen through from both sides. The lower clear window exhibits color-shifting from translucent yellow to red.

For the visually impaired, the added feature is the small numeric “20” embossed numbers in the upper clear window, which can be easily touched and felt.

The new 20 Baht polymer banknotes were issued today through all banks’ branches. The 20 Baht paper banknotes will remain legal tender. (TNA)

































