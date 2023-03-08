Thai government approves power subsidy for households until April

Households that use no more than 300 units of electricity per month during the first four months of this year will be eligible for a subsidy program recently approved by the government.

The Cabinet this week approved 3.19 billion baht to subsidize electricity bills for households that use no more than 300 units of electricity each month from January to April 2023. The budget is divided into 2.67 billion baht for the Province Electricity Authority (PEA) and the remaining for the Metropolitan Electricity Administration (MEA).







The approval was given in order to help relieve these agencies of the financial burden of having to shoulder the cost of lowering the electricity costs for smaller consumers.

Households eligible for the four-month subsidy must be located in areas covered by the services provided by the MEA, PEA, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and in areas under the concession contract of the Royal Thai Navy. People are advised to contact the MEA or PEA for further information. (NNT)



























