Thai Foreign Ministry summons Myanmar ambassador over fishing boat shooting incident

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working to arrange a meeting with the Myanmar ambassador following the shooting of a Thai fishing boat by Myanmar’s navy, resulting in casualties. Efforts are also underway to secure the release of four Thai nationals still in custody.







According to reports from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Maris Sangiampongsa has expressed serious concerns in a formal letter to the Embassy of Myanmar in Thailand regarding the incident. The ministry plans to summon Myanmar’s ambassador for discussions with senior officials, with the meeting expected to take place on Monday or Tuesday.

Additionally, the ministry is holding internal discussions today to expedite assistance for the four Thai nationals still detained. The foreign minister emphasized the need for a thorough investigation, describing the actions as excessive and calling for the immediate release of the detained individuals.









































