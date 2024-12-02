Bangkok choked by orange-level air pollution

By Pattaya Mail
0
558
The Pollution Control Department’s Air Quality Management Center has warned that PM2.5 levels are expected to remain high until December 6 due to a stagnant air mass and low wind speeds.

BANGKOK, Thailand – Bangkok residents in multiple areas are facing a resurgence of hazardous PM2.5 pollution, with the Bangkok Metropolitan Air Quality Data Center reporting that air quality has exceeded standard levels, reaching an orange-level warning that could impact health in 63 areas on Monday (Dec 2).

As of 7:00 AM, the 24-hour average PM2.5 concentration in Bangkok was recorded at 43.6 micrograms per cubic meter, exceeding the standard of 37.5 μg/m³.



The top five districts with the highest PM2.5 levels were Nong Khaem (54 µg/m³), Phasi Charoen (52.1 µg/m³), Thonburi (51.1 µg/m³), Wang Thong Lang (50.5 µg/m³), and Bangkok Noi (50.1 µg/m³).

The Pollution Control Department’s Air Quality Management Center has warned that PM2.5 levels are expected to remain high until December 6 due to a stagnant air mass and low wind speeds. However, conditions are forecast to improve after December 7 as wind speeds pick up.

To mitigate the health risks associated with air pollution, the department has urged residents to limit outdoor activities, use public transportation, and avoid burning activities. (TNA)




















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR