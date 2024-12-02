Bangkok choked by orange-level air pollution

BANGKOK, Thailand – Bangkok residents in multiple areas are facing a resurgence of hazardous PM2.5 pollution, with the Bangkok Metropolitan Air Quality Data Center reporting that air quality has exceeded standard levels, reaching an orange-level warning that could impact health in 63 areas on Monday (Dec 2).

As of 7:00 AM, the 24-hour average PM2.5 concentration in Bangkok was recorded at 43.6 micrograms per cubic meter, exceeding the standard of 37.5 μg/m³.







The top five districts with the highest PM2.5 levels were Nong Khaem (54 µg/m³), Phasi Charoen (52.1 µg/m³), Thonburi (51.1 µg/m³), Wang Thong Lang (50.5 µg/m³), and Bangkok Noi (50.1 µg/m³).

The Pollution Control Department’s Air Quality Management Center has warned that PM2.5 levels are expected to remain high until December 6 due to a stagnant air mass and low wind speeds. However, conditions are forecast to improve after December 7 as wind speeds pick up.

To mitigate the health risks associated with air pollution, the department has urged residents to limit outdoor activities, use public transportation, and avoid burning activities. (TNA)

















































