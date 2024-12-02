Northern Thailand warms by 1-2 degrees, southern rainfall decreases; Pattaya hot and windy

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Meteorological Department reports a rise in temperatures by 1-2°C in upper Thailand, accompanied by morning fog and cool weather, while rainfall in the southern region is expected to decline.

A weakening high-pressure system covering upper Thailand has led to the temperature increase, morning fog, and cooler conditions. Residents are advised to take precautions for health amidst fluctuating weather, stay alert to fire hazards due to dry conditions, and exercise caution while traveling through foggy areas.







Meanwhile, the northeastern monsoon affecting the Gulf of Thailand and southern regions has weakened, reducing rainfall in the South. Wave heights in the lower Gulf of Thailand range from 1-2 meters, with higher waves exceeding 2 meters during thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid stormy areas.

From December 3-5, a low-pressure system over the lower Gulf of Thailand and Malaysia’s coastline is expected to move over southern Thailand’s lower regions, potentially bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas of central and southern Thailand.



















































