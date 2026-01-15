Thai Foreign Minister urges caution over reports of possible US visa pause

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkaew has addressed reports that the United States may suspend visa issuance for up to 75 countries, including Thailand, after January 21, noting that the situation remains unclear and requires careful verification.

Sihasak said the available information indicates a possible pause in visa processing and review procedures, rather than a full suspension, as U.S. authorities assess screening and background-check systems. He added that conclusions should not be drawn until official details are confirmed.







Minister Sihasak noted that if restrictions on Thai travelers were to take effect, they would also carry consequences for the United States, given the long-standing travel, economic, and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

He added that Thailand would closely assess any measures if they proceed without clear and reasonable grounds, while continuing to engage through diplomatic channels to ensure mutual understanding and stable relations. (NNT)



































