Thai Foreign Minister seeks clarity after US halts immigrant visas for 75 nations

BANGKOK, Thailand – Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow called in the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires on Thursday to seek clarity after Washington abruptly suspended immigrant visa processing for 75 nations, including Thailand.

The U.S. envoy clarified that the measure is limited to immigrant visas for those seeking long-term residency, permanent work, or citizenship, and does not affect non-immigrant visas for tourists, business travelers, or students.







Sihasak expressed concern and unease over the move, calling the “blanket approach” unfair and unreflective of the facts regarding Thailand.

He warned that the measure could send a negative signal to bilateral ties and emphasized that the ministry will monitor the situation closely while awaiting further details from Washington. (TNA)



































