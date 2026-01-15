Thai Digital Ministry launches DE-FENCE platform to block scam calls and messages

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has launched DE-FENCE, a new digital platform intended to help the public avoid scam phone calls and fraudulent text messages. The system provides early warnings and blocks known threats before users engage with them, strengthening everyday digital safety.

The platform, developed to protect the public from increasingly sophisticated online fraud and impersonation schemes, was unveiled recently by MDES Secretary-General Wetang Phuangsup.







DE-FENCE operates through a three-tier screening system that classifies incoming calls and messages as blacklisted, greylisted, or whitelisted. Numbers linked to known scams are flagged as dangerous, suspicious numbers are marked for caution, and verified contacts are identified as trusted, allowing users to assess risks before responding or clicking links.

The platform is connected to shared databases from public agencies and private partners, enabling continuous updates on emerging scam activity. It also provides direct access to the Anti-Online Scam Center hotline at 1441 for reporting and assistance. DE-FENCE is available at no cost and can be downloaded for iOS and Android. (NNT)



































