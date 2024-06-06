‘17th Thai-EU Senior Officials’ Meeting’ look forward to establishment of Joint Committee next year

Mrs. Krongkanit Rakcharoen, Director-General of the Department of European Affairs, and Ms. Paola Pampaloni, Deputy Managing Director for Asia Pacific, European External Action Service (EEAS), co-chaired the 17th Thai-EU Senior Officials’ Meeting (17th Thai-EU SOM) on 4 June 2024.

Both sides exchanged views on current political and economic developments in their respective regions and reaffirmed their commitment to moving forward Thailand-EU bilateral ties, especially the implementation of Thailand-EU Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA), Thai-EU FTA negotiations, and the Schengen visa exemption for Thai passport holders.







Both sides reaffirmed commitment to strengthening cooperation in the areas of trade, security, combatting IUU fishing, protection of environment and human rights. In addition, both sides also shared views on global and regional issues. They also look forward to the establishment of the Joint Committee and the first meeting to be hosted by the EU next year. (MFA)













































