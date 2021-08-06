Thai FDA approves 19 antigen test kit (ATK) brands

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reports that the country’s Food and Drug Administration has approved 19 antigen test kit (ATK) brands, after the Department of Health Service Support amended regulations to allow the public to buy the kits.

CCSA assistant spokesperson Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan said more companies are expected to submit proposals for approval, adding that ATKs must be bought at hospitals or pharmacies as they are not permitted to be sold online or at convenience stores.







She said the National Health Security Office’s board has also approved a budget of 1 billion baht to purchase 8.5 million ATKs and give them to the public for self-testing.

According to Dr. Apisamai, the public can look up authorized venues selling rapid antigen services on koncovid.com. As for proactive testing in Bangkok, people can check the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s public relations department’s Facebook page for information. (NNT)























