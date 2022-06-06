Thai exporters warned to thoroughly verify product origins before shipping

The government has warned relevant agencies to strictly inspect their exports before shipping in order not to lose the trust of other countries.

According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed concern over other countries’ confidence in Thai exports and urged relevant departments to thoroughly inspect products and their origins before exporting. The statement came after the Ministry of Commerce issued a warning for exporters to strictly follow regulations concerning certificates of origin (COs), which are required to export products to the United States and the European Union.







A CO is an important international trade document which certifies that goods in a given export shipment are wholly obtained, produced, manufactured or processed in a particular country.

The Department of Foreign Trade warns that exporters will have to pay additional fees if their goods cannot meet the regulations of destination countries. It added that this will harm Thailand’s reputation and cause others to lose trust in Thai exports over suspicions about product origins.







The spokesperson also urged all parties to collaborate in order to enhance their export potential in a sustainable and efficient manner. He added that Gen Prayut is pleased that demand for Thai products is rising in other countries, noting that Thailand has the ability to ensure food stability and develop its food industry as part of efforts to address healthcare and environmental issues. (NNT)

































