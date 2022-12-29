Thai employees killed in Poipet casino inferno

Fire was put under control at a casino complex in Poipet. Eleven people died, 53 were injured and eight went missing. Most victims were Thai employees.

The blaze happened at Grand Diamond which was one of 10 big casinos in Poipet township and stood only 200 meters from the border with Aranyaprathet district of Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province.







Flames were under control about nine hours after they had started. Thai authorities set up a center to help Thai victims. There were reports of 11 fatalities, 53 injured people and eight missing others. Most of them were Thai employees of the casino complex.

Searchers continued to look for missing victims. Injured Thais were admitted for treatment at hospitals on the Thai soil including four at Aranyaprathet Hospital, three at Watthana Nakhon Hospital, two at Sakaeo Crown Prince Hospital and five at Fort Surasinghanat Hospital. (TNA)





























