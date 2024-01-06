Thai Embassy in Japan promotes ‘Soft Power’ with 2024 auspicious color chart for daily outfits

The Thai Embassy in Japan has created a chart of auspicious outfit colors for the year 2024, as part of its efforts to promote Thai soft power abroad. This chart is available in Japanese to mark the New Year 2024.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo shared the chart on its social media channels. The chart displays the lucky colors for 2024, along with a message in Japanese.







It explains that in Thailand, each day of the week has a specific color, and many people choose the color of the day they were born as their lucky color. It specifies that Sunday is red, Monday is yellow, Tuesday is pink, Wednesday is green, Thursday is orange, Friday is blue, and Saturday is purple. Additionally, some people decide what to wear based on the color of the day.







The embassy has suggested using the auspicious color chart for 2024, as predicted by two famous Thai fortune tellers, and encourages people to try it as a guideline for dressing.

The embassy has been using the social media platform “X” to promote Thai cultural soft power content, with descriptions in Japanese. According to the embassy, the goal is to help Japanese people understand more about Thailand and its cultural practices. (NNT)





























