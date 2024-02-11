Thai elderly’s data breach alert

The Thailand Consumers Council has called on the Department of Older Persons (DOP) to alert its 19.7 million members about a significant data breach, with their personal information reportedly being sold on the dark web. The council is urging the DOP to inform affected individuals to mitigate potential risks.

The breach, identified in a January 22 report by Resecurity, involved 19,718,687 records of Thai citizens’ personal data, including sensitive details such as names, addresses, and ID card photos.







Supinya Klangnarong, chairwoman of the council’s subcommittee pointed out the vulnerability of the elderly to modern technology scams and suggested implementing safeguards, such as a delay in PromptPay transactions to allow for verification. Additionally, she recommended that the government keep the elderly informed about cybersecurity through regular updates and tips for online safety.

Minister of Social Development and Human Security Varawut Silpa-archa said his department is now collaborating with the Office of the Personal Data Protection Committee and the National Cyber Security Agency to devise further safeguards. (NNT)































