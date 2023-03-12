Thai Education Ministry promotes science and coding at school

The Ministry of Education is continuing to prioritize science and coding as essential skills for school children, having recently launched a campaign to provide coding courses to primary school students.

Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong and Deputy Education Minister Kalaya Sophonpanich recently led a team of officials from the Ministry to meet with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to promote this campaign.







Aligned with the government’s policy of improving teaching in sciences, innovation and computing, the campaign aims to provide coding classes to primary school students in order to enhance the nation’s capacity for innovation and create new researchers and innovators.

During the meeting, the premier also met with Dr Supreeda Aduyanon, manager of the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, and officials from related agencies and partners to promote the Creative School Break campaign. This initiative encourages children to engage in constructive activities outside of the classroom.







The foundation will announce the activity schedule for the campaign on March 11, which will take place in pilot learning cities including Bangkok, Uttaradit, Nakhon Ratchasima and Yala, as well as 25 other provinces across the country. The campaign is intended to be self-sufficient and sustainable, driven by collaboration between government agencies, private firms and community learning centers. (NNT)



























