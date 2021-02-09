Thai DSI cracks down on major pirate movies and TV programs website

BANGKOK – The Department of Special Investigation cracked down on the fwiptv.cc website that was a major network of pirate movies and TV programs.







About 50 officials of the DSI raided four places in Nonthaburi province and another location in Nakhon Pathom province that were suspected of operating the fwiptv.cc website.

In a three-floor commercial building in Nonthaburi, officials found a large number of devices that received live broadcasts and processed signals for retransmission. The equipment was seized for examination.

The raids followed a complaint from True Visions Group, the Motion Picture Association of the United States and Football Association Premier League Ltd. The parties asked the DSI to suppress the fwiptv.cc website and other related websites for copyright violation to True Visions TV programs, foreign movies and the live broadcasts of Premier League football matches.





The fwiptv.cc had more than 700,000 views per month and was considered as the biggest pirate program website that charged a monthly membership fee of 300 baht. Business damage caused by the website was estimated at over 2 billion baht. (TNA)













