Thai DPM visits Toyota Australia to discuss trade and investment in vehicle sector

H.E. Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs visited Toyota Australia. This visit took place prior to the Special Summit to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations held in Melbourne, Australia. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs met with the company’s President and the management team and discussed ways to promote trade and investment between Thailand and Australia in the vehicle sector, as well as gained insights on the future of hydrogen cars.







On the same day, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also visited eight Thai elephants at Melbourne Zoo, three of which have been at Melbourne Zoo since 2006. The elephants hold a special place in the cordial relations between Thailand and Australia. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs is pleased with the welfare of the elephants and that they are thriving in a spacious and well-organised habitat at Melbourne Zoo. (MFA)







































