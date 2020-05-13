Thai doctors concerned relaxed measures may cause 2nd wave of infections

BANGKOK – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration or CCSA has admitted that there are concerns about the possibility of a second wave of a COVID-19 viral outbreak. However the authority has resolved to do its best.







Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, as CCSA spokesperson expressed the CCSA’s concerns about a further relaxation of measures that may lead to a second outbreak. The spokesperson said the authority has been evaluating collected information and surveys since the first phase of relaxation, and assured the public that the CCSA will work with care to prevent renewed infections in the future.





As for the second phase of relaxed measures, a misunderstanding has been identified concerning television program production that could be limited to five people in total. The spokesperson said it was only a draft that will need to be addressed. The public sector can send advice to CCSA.

CCSA also appreciated the “SHARING PANTRIES” scheme initiated by members of the public sector to encourage sharing of commodities with other virus lockdown subjects. To maintain the benefits of such a good project, citizens should maintain social distancing and spaced queueing. And most importantly, take just enough and leave some for others. (NNT)











