Thai dishes ‘Som Tam’ and ‘Phla Kung’ ranked as top 10 Best Rated SALADS in the world

TasteAtlas ranked “Som tam – Phla kung” as top 10 Best Rated SALADS in the World, said Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.

TasteAtlas, a website that compiles recipes and reviews from food critics around the world revealed 10 Best Rated SALADS in the World (2023) which the voting results have 2 Thai dishes ranked, namely “Som tam” (papaya salad) on 6th place and “Phla kung” (shrimp salad) on 9th place.







The website described that the ingredients of Som tam menu consist of thinly sliced green papaya, peanuts, long beans, tomatoes, dried shrimps and other ingredients as desired. This menu has a spicy, sweet and sour taste that can be found in the Northeast of Thailand.

For Phla kung (shrimp salad), received 9th place in this ranking. The website described that it as a fresh shrimp salad with a spicy and sour taste. (TNA)





















