Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo breeds critically endangered vultures

The Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo in northeast Thailand wants to ensure any hatchling bred in captivity does not imprint on humans so they will be better prepared for eventual release into the wild.

As a scavenger, the red-headed vulture used to play a crucial role in the ecosystem by consuming animal carcasses. However, hunting and changes to its habitat mean the species is extinct in the wild in Thailand and is significantly diminished globally.







After nearly two decades of trying to increase the red-headed vulture population, the zoo is starting to see results, with another egg being incubated by its parents in conservation. The conservation team hopes it can create a large enough population for eventual release.







Zoo Director Thanachon Kensingh said, “The most crucial aspect of our success would be to enhance the ecosystem of the UNESCO heritage site, Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary,” adding that the park in the west of Thailand was once home to the largest community of Asian king vultures.

He also said, “We would like to see the Asian king vulture soar once again through the skies of Thailand.” (NNT)















