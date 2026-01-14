Thai Digital Ministry urges public to follow ‘4 Don’ts’ to avoid online scams

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) has urged the public to further enhance personal cyber protection by following the “4 Don’ts” framework, a set of simple guidelines intended to reduce the risk of falling victim to online scams. Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob said the approach addresses common scam tactics and is easy for people to remember and apply.







The first guideline advises people not to click on suspicious links sent via SMS, email, or messaging apps, as these channels are often used to steal personal data. Authorities have instructed government agencies to stop sending messages that contain links, and the public is encouraged to access official services only through verified websites or official applications entered manually.

The second and third guidelines warn against accepting unverified information and acting hastily. Officials said scammers increasingly use advanced technology to impersonate bank staff, police officers, or acquaintances, often creating a sense of urgency to pressure victims into quick decisions. People are advised to pause, stay calm, and verify information through official channels or trusted contacts.

The fourth guideline cautions against transferring money or sharing personal information without careful verification. Authorities stressed that one-time passwords, banking credentials, and sensitive personal data must never be disclosed, and any urgent request for money should raise immediate concern.

The ministry cited recent cases in which victims lost substantial sums to fake side-job offers and fraudulent overseas employment schemes. MDES said it continues to strengthen countermeasures through real-time blocking of illegal websites, data sharing among regulators, banks, and telecom operators, and the 24-hour AOC 1441 hotline, urging anyone affected by scams to report incidents promptly to limit losses. (NNT)



































