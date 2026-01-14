Crane collapse on high-speed rail site derails Bangkok-Ubon passenger train, killing at least 28

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand – At least 28 people have died and over 50 were injured after a crane lifting a high-speed rail bridge segment collapsed onto a passenger train traveling from Bangkok’s Krung Thep Aphiwat to Ubon Ratchathani.

Authorities expect more passengers remain trapped in the wreckage.







The accident occurred at 9:13 a.m. on Jan 14 near Ban Thanon Khot, Sikhio District, Nakhon Ratchasima. The falling crane caused the train to derail and a fire to break out. Rescue teams arrived at the scene to provide medical aid and use hydraulic cutters to retrieve victims, who were sent to Sikhio, Sung Noen, and Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima hospitals.

The involved train was Special Express No. 21, consisting of three carriages. The incident took place between Nong Nam Khun and Sikhio stations, an area currently under high-speed rail construction.

Preliminary reports suggest a working crane fell onto the tracks. The train, traveling at high speed, collided with the structure, causing a loud impact. The crane then fell further onto the carriages, leading to the derailment.

A representative from Hook 31 Nakhon Ratchasima confirmed that 28 fatalities have been recorded, with 55 initially reported injured. There were approximately 190 passengers on board.





Police and the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) are currently investigating the exact cause of the accident.

One passenger, who boarded at Don Mueang heading to Si Sa Ket, said they were jolted awake by the sound of the crane hitting the roof before the locomotive snagged the crane cables, pulling the carriages off the tracks. A construction worker added that the crane snapped and fell just as the train arrived, causing the second and third carriages to hook onto the crane and derail. (TNA)




































