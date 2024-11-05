Thai Defense Ministry expands voluntary military service benefits

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Defense is advancing its voluntary enlistment policy with attractive benefits, including competitive salaries, welfare packages, and career pathways, as it transitions toward a fully voluntary military model. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai commended the program’s success during a recent visit to Infantry Division 6 in Roi Et province, noting the increase in voluntary enlistments as part of efforts to reduce reliance on conscription.



The 2024 recruitment cycle remains open until January 26, 2025, with approximately 41,790 positions available. Applicants can register online, selecting preferred units without residency restrictions. Voluntary enlistment numbers have risen steadily, with over 38,000 recruits joining in 2024, up from nearly 29,000 in 2021. The shift to digital applications has made military opportunities more accessible, aligning with modernization efforts.

Volunteers receive a comprehensive package, including an 11,000-baht monthly salary, deployment allowances, and extended service options with performance bonuses. The Defense Ministry has reserved 80% of Army non-commissioned officer (NCO) exam slots for enlisted personnel, providing a pathway to officer positions. Agreements with the Ministry of Education allow recruits to pursue secondary and vocational certifications, offering career advantages beyond military service. Recruits are also covered by medical and life insurance, enhancing the program’s appeal.







The Ministry of Defense has implemented transparent oversight and established communication channels for real-time updates on recruits’ living conditions and safety measures. The efforts are intended to reassure families and recruits of the military’s commitment to fair treatment and improved welfare standards. (NNT)

































