Security footage leads to quick capture of gold robber in Pathum Thani

BANGKOK, Thailand – The robber who raided a gold shop in Lam Luk Ka and stole 13 baht of gold has been caught. The suspect, 36-year-old Sattawat, confessed that he used the stolen money to gamble online.

The incident occurred on March 15 at a gold shop on Sawai Pracharat Road in Lat Sawai, Lam Luk Ka District, Pathum Thani. Security cameras captured the suspect riding his motorcycle to the shop, pretending to deliver documents, before drawing a gun and demanding money. He stole 84,180 baht in cash, one gold bracelet, one gold necklace, and one 1-baht gold bar, then fled the scene.







Police traced the suspect using security footage and apprehended him near a convenience store in Klong Si, Klong Luang District, Pathum Thani. Upon questioning, he admitted to having family problems and using the stolen funds for online gambling. He is facing charges of armed robbery and carrying a firearm in public without a valid reason.























