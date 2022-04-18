Thai court releases Prinn on bail in sexual harassment and rape cases

The Bangkok South Criminal Court on Sunday released former Democrat Party deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi on bail of 700,000 baht on the condition that he must not leave the country without its permission after he was charged with in a rape case and two sexual harassment cases.

Police from the Lumpini station via a video conference sought the court’s order for the detention of Mr Prinn, 45, as they had yet to question more witnesses in the three cases and check the criminal record of the suspect among other tasks.



Interrogators proposed to detain him from April 17 to 28. The court approved the proposal but later Mr Prinn’s lawyer sought his temporary release.

The court set his bail at 700,000 baht and told him not to leave the country without its permission. It also ordered immigration police to be informed of the condition. (TNA)





































