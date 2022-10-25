Thai cosmetic surgeon to speak about his mysterious disappearance overseas

Dr Nopparat Rattanawaraha, aka Mor Song, has returned to Thailand and plans to speak about his abduction overseas on Oct 27.

The famous cosmetic surgeon who has his Facebook page, Mor Song Thong Loke, arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on the EY402 flight from Abu Dhabi at 7.36am.







He said that he would like to first stay with his family after being away from them for nearly a month. He said he did not expect to return alive because he had been held for ransom for 25 days.

Dr Nopparat admitted that he had been kidnapped for ransom and he had to use money to buy his freedom. He would like to discuss the issue with relevant officials before revealing it to the public.







He said that he did not travel alone but was with his private local tour guide.

Dr Nopparat reportedly visited nine countries namely Afghanistan, Pakistan, Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea and São Tomé.

His trip started on Sept 12. His Facebook page became inactive on Sept 28. Fans then inquired about his disappearance. In his last clip, Dr Nopparat said he was heading for the border of Mali and its capital. Afterwards he went missing until his safe return at last. (TNA)





































