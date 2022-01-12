Thai Commerce Ministry will take action against egg profiteering

The Ministry of Commerce has warned vendors that it will take legal action against profiteering following a recent spike in egg prices.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said the Internal Trade Department is monitoring egg prices in order to lessen the impact on consumers who have already been facing rising pork prices. He said the ministry had not approved the raising of chicken or egg prices and warned business owners that unauthorized price hikes can be deemed illegal.







Wattanasak Sur-iam, director-general of the Internal Trade Department, meanwhile said an agreement was reached following discussions between the department, chicken egg producers, merchants and exporters, as well as with the Livestock Department. Farmers and egg vendors will maintain the price of their assorted chicken eggs at 3 baht per egg for six months. The Livestock Department also agreed to increase the number of laying hens in order to boost egg supplies, while the Internal Trade Department will consult with agencies about lowering production costs for chicken egg producers.



According to the Layer Chickens Association, the price of chicken eggs increased by 5-6 baht for each tray of 30 eggs on Monday due to higher costs for feed and veterinary treatments. Manote Chuthapthim, president of the association, said farmers could no longer maintain the same egg prices as before due to increased expenditures. The prices, however, are likely to fall during annual vegetarian festivities and semester breaks.







According to the association, Thailand currently has around 50 million chickens capable of laying eggs, yielding some 40 million eggs per day – the majority of which are for domestic consumption. (NNT)



























