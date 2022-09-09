Thai cities granted membership in UNESCO’s Network

Phayao, Sukhothai, and Hat Yai have been selected official members of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities.

The UNESCO network is a global policy organization that provides members with inspiration, know-how, and best practices for exchanging ideas and information on diverse city development plans.







According to Poon Thiengburanathum, deputy director of the Program Management Unit on Area-Based Development (PMUA), Phayao created the Phayao Learning City project in 2021 to promote the UNESCO network. The project is a collaboration between Phayao University, the Phayao Provincial Administration Organisation, and the PMUA to promote the adoption of university-level knowledge, innovation, research, and development for local economic and social development by collaborating with public and private sector partners.







Similar efforts were also initiated in Hat Yai and Sukhothai, prompting UNESCO to integrate the three cities into its worldwide network on September 2.

Supphakorn Phongbangpho, the rector of Phayao University, stated that the inclusion was made possible by the Phayao Learning City initiative, which enabled coordinated efforts in urban development by all involved parties.







The rector of Phayao University stated that the project gives an excellent chance for the province to exchange information, technology, and manpower with other cities around the world, culminating in a number of city and community development plans. (NNT)

































