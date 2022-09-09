Improved Covid-19 situation likely result in increase of South Korean tourists to Thailand

Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirnvirnkul has announced Thailand would collaborate with South Korea on developing Covid-19 vaccines.

Ambassador Moon Seoung-Hyun of the Republic of Korea to Thailand, on Thursday (Sept 8), paid a courtesy call on Mr. Antin on the occasion of his assumption of duties in the kingdom.







The two sides, during the meeting, addressed cooperation on several topics, particularly in preparation for the October signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on developing a Covid-19 vaccine.

The South Korean envoy also voiced optimism over the expansion of South Korean investment in Thailand, stating that the improved Covid-19 situation will likely result in an increase in the number of tourists in the coming months.







Before the Covid-19 pandemic, as many as two million South Koreans visited Thailand annually.

In response, the deputy prime minister underlined Thailand’s readiness to welcome visitors from South Korea and around the world, adding that the government has scheduled a number of major events and activities to promote the tourism industry throughout the year. (NNT)

































