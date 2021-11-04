Thai Chamber of Commerce expects 600,000 international tourists Nov-Dec

A meeting has been held between members of the National Security Council and representatives of the private sector to create a clear understanding about Thailand’s reopening to international tourists and the promotion of the SHA public health standard among hotel and restaurant businesses.







Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and the Board of Trade of Thailand, said the private sector was prepared to support the government in the country reopening drive. He added that the clarity at the moment relating to country reopening would facilitate convenience for foreign investors who will be able to visit Thailand more easily. He said there has been positive feedback for the past two days since Thailand’s reopening to international tourists.



According to Mr. Sanan, about 85,000 foreign tourists entered Thailand from January to September of this year. But the November 1 lifting of quarantine requirements for international visitors from 63 countries and territories is expected to enable the foreign arrival figure to reach 300,000 in November as well as in December, for a total of 600,000 arrivals. The Thai Chamber of Commerce was hoping for about 10 million foreign tourists next year. The TCC chairman explained that tourists currently arriving in Thailand were those who had to plan ahead for their holidays, and each of them is currently expected to spend an average of 50,000 baht in the country. However, there is anticipation for this figure to rise to as high as 71,000 baht.







Mr. Sanan said there were already 1,400 hotel and restaurant businesses that have received the SHA Plus safety certification, adding that the process to join the pool of SHA Plus businesses was not complicated and the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Ministry of Public Health were facilitating the certification. (NNT)



























