Thai cat saved from python in Tak

When a python and cat both went after a flock of pigeons in Tak Province, the big snake decided it would rather have feline for lunch.







A viral video clip captured the moment when the giant snake wrapped itself around the stray kitty in the middle of a road near the Mae Ping River in the northern province.

Bystanders rushed to free the cat, which promptly headed for the hills. The python, denied lunch, was captured by animal-control officers.

Witnesses said the cat had been hunting some pigeons on the Chalermprakiat arch. The unlucky kitty didn’t realize the python was after some wings as well. But when the snake saw the cat, it decided on a larger meal.









